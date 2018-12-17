Thomas Markle has complained that she is being “ghosted and shunned” by his daughter Meghan after months of fruitless efforts to make contact with the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle told Good Morning Britain that he has been texting Meghan “every day” without response, adding that the pair have not spoken since her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

The 74-year-old grandfather-to-be said he believed that he had been “ghosted” by his daughter, telling host Piers Morgan: “I’m very disappointed by it – I’m not sure why it’s happening.”

Speaking from San Diego, he appealed for the 37-year-old duchess to contact him during the interview.

“I love you very much, you’re my daughter and I would really like to hear from you,” he said.

“Whatever differences we have, we should be able to work them out.”

It was his first television interview since Meghan’s pregnancy was announced in October, the programme said.