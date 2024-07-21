Thought The Stars Of Longlegs Looked Familiar? Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Before

In case you haven’t heard, Longlegs might just be the most terrifying film of the year.

While there’s been a lot of conversation online about whether the film lives up to the hype, viewers are pretty much in agreement that this is a viewing experience you won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Advertisement

The movie revolves around an FBI agent who reopens an unsolved serial killer case, before things take a chilling turn when she discovers evidence of the occult and even a personal connection to the murderer.

And even if you were watching through your fingers, the chances are you probably recognised at least a few of the cast members…

Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe in Longlegs (left) and It Follows (right) Blackbear/Northern Lights/Animal Kingdom/Two Flints/Kobal/Shutterstock

Along with starring as Agent Lee Harker in Longlegs, horror buffs will remember Maika Monroe’s role in the runaway 2014 indie film It Follows.

Advertisement

That same year she was in thriller The Guest, and later appeared in the 2019 comedy-horror Villains with Bill Skarsgård.

Along with her success in the horror genre, she’s been in movies like Independence Day: Resurgence and The 5th Wave and Hot Summer Nights with Timothée Chalamet.

More recently, you might have seen her in films like God Is A Bullet, Watcher or Honey Boy.

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood in Longlegs (left) and Sex And The City (right) Blackbear/HBO

Blair Underwood, who plays Agent Carter in Longlegs, has an impressive resume spanning decades of film and TV, with his biggest credits including films like Deep Impact, Rules Of Engagement and Gattaca.

He also starred as Jonathan Rollins on one of the most successful legal dramas in history, L.A. Law, from 1987 to 1994.

Advertisement

Besides those, you might have seen him in shows like City Of Angels, LAX, Fatherhood, In Treatment, Quantico and Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.E.I.L.D.

Sex And The City fans will also remember him as Robert Leeds, the Knicks doctor who dates Miranda in the sixth and final season, just before she finally professes her love to Steve.

Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt in Longlegs (left) and The Walking Dead (right) Blackbear/AMC

Alicia Witt plays the devoutly religious Ruth Harker in Longlegs, but Orange Is The New Black fans will remember her as Zelda in season seven.

She’s also known for her roles in films like Last Holiday, Urban Legend and 88 Minutes.

However, one of her biggest credits came when she was just seven, when she made her film debut in David Lynch’s Dune. After that, she went on to feature briefly in the director’s cult series Twin Peaks, playing Gersten Hayward.

Advertisement

As for other TV shows, her recurring roles include Cybill, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Friday Night Lights, Justified and Nashville. She also briefly played Paula, a high-ranking member of the Saviours, in The Walking Dead.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka in Longlegs (left) and The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (right) Blackbear/Netflix

Kiernan Shipka plays Carrie Anne Camera in Longlegs, but she first rose to fame playing Sally Draper on Mad Men, the daughter of ad man protagonist Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm).

Her career then exploded when she landed the starring role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

And Longlegs isn’t the first time she’s worked with Oz Perkins, as she was also in the 2015 thriller The Blackcoat’s Daughter (also known as February) alongside Emma Roberts.

Advertisement

She’s also been in series like Feud: Bette and Joan, Riverdale, White House Plumbers and films including Totally Killer and Carriers.

You’ll next see her on the big screen playing Addy in Twisters, alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Michelle Choi-Lee

Michelle Choi Lee (left) in Yellowjackets Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Along with playing Agent Browning in Longlegs, you might have seen Michelle Choi-Lee as Min Park in 2023’s Joy Ride, which featured an all-star cast including Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park and Everything Everywhere All At One actor Stephanie Hsu.

She’s also been in shows like Yellowjackets, The Good Doctor, Debris and Keep Breathing.

Carmel Amit

Carmel Amit in The Neighbor In The Window A+E Studios/Lifetime/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Carmel Amit plays Anna Carter in Longlegs, but she’s best known to fans of 2017 crime drama Somewhere Between as private investigator Jenny.

Her other recurring TV roles include Ghost Wars, Mistresses and You Me Her, along with single episodes of Snowpiercer, Arrow and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Dakota Daulby

Dakota Daulby arrives at the premiere of "Longlegs" at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday July 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Dakota Daulby, who briefly appears as Agent Fisk in Longlegs, will be best known to fans of the US western series Billy The Kid as John Beckwith.

His other previous TV credits include shows like Shōgon, Firebug, Mayans M.C, The 100 and Van Helsing.

Advertisement

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage in Longlegs (left) and Leaving Las Vegas (right) Blackbear/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

In case his chilling transformation made him unrecognisable to you, the titular Longlegs is indeed played by Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage.

Where do you even begin with such a long-spanning career? For starters, he’s an Oscar-winner for his performance in 1996 Leaving Las Vegas.

His other biggest roles include Moonstruck, Wild At Heart, The Rock, Con Air, Adaptation, Pig, Face/Off and many more.

He’s also been the face of plenty of action-led movies including the National Treasure movies, Kick-Ass and Ghost Rider.

Advertisement

In more recent years, he’s become something of a cult figure online thanks to his Hollywood longevity, acting versatility and overall eccentricity, which has only seen him venture into even more out-there roles, like the psychological horror Mandy or The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, in which he plays a fictionalised version of himself.