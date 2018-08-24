Volkswagen And Seat Cars Found To Have 'Potentially Lethal' Seatbelt Faults

Thousands of cars with “potentially lethal” seatbelt faults are being driven on Britain’s roads, a new report by Which? has claimed.

The consumer body has said Volkswagen and Seat selling vehicles that have a “dangerous and currently unsolved seat belt fault”, despite issuing a recall of 12,000 cars in the UK earlier this year because of the problem.

The cars have a fault that can cause the back left seatbelt buckle to come undone when all three rear seat belts are in use and the car is driven at speed and turned abruptly left, such as in a sudden lane change. The middle buckle can lean on to the left buckle and release it in those circumstances.

The recalled cars were given a temporary fix, Which? says. This included securing the middle and left seatbelts together and advising customers not to use the middle seat. However, it claims the brands have continued to sell thousands of cars with the fault in the UK since.