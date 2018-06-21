Thousands Of Children Have Disappeared From School Registers In England

Caiaimage/Robert Daly via Getty Images Thousands of pupils are leaving mainstream education before sitting their GCSEs, new research reveals.

Thousands of children appear to be missing from school registers after new research revealed a “sharp increase” in the number being taken out of state schools and failing to sit their GCSEs.

Analysis by the FFT Education Datalab shows more than 22,000 pupils have been “off-rolled” in the last year, which sees children removed from the official education system not necessarily via formal exclusion measures.

The report uncovered a 10% rise in the number of children who had left mainstream secondary schools in England before the end of year 11 in 2017, compared to the previous three years.

In 2016, 2015 and 2014 about 20,000 pupils left state education.

While many of those pupils may have moved away from England, been home-schooled or enrolled at a private school, the location of up to 7,700 children could not be identified, according to the data.

Philip Nye and Dave Thomson, authors of the report, said: “We remain concerned that in some cases, pupils seen leaving school rolls will have been off-rolled – encouraged off the roll of a mainstream school in an informal exclusion in which the school’s best interests have trumped the pupil’s.

“School league tables, broadly speaking, only measure those who remain on the school roll in January of year 11, giving schools a perverse incentive to lose pupils who would bring results down.”

But they added that “only a small minority” of headteachers would have been inclined to behave in such a way.