Trump Protests: Baby Blimp Takes Flight For 'Carnival Of Resistance' – Live Updates

Thousands of protesters are expected to join demonstrations across the UK against Donald Trump today – kicking off with a giant Trump baby balloon being flown over Westminster.

London mayor Sadiq Khan gave permission for the 6m (20ft) high balloon, which portrays the US president as an angry orange baby, to fly above Parliament Square after campaigners crowdfunded £16,000 to pay for it.

Nearly every police force in England and Wales has contributed to protect Trump from protests and potential terror threats – the biggest mobilisation since the 2011 riots – consisting of thousands of officers.

The ‘carnival of resistance’ on Friday comes after Trump dropped a bombshell in an interview in The Sun newspaper on Thursday night, warning Theresa May that her soft Brexit plan will “kill” any future US trade agreement, a possible deal that was meant to form the centrepiece of his visit to the UK.

Soon after Trump arrived at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for a gala black tie dinner on Thursday night, The Sun newspaper published the explosive interview in which the US president railed against the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and praised Boris Johnson, suggesting he would be a good Prime Minister.