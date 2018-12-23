Thousands Sleeping Rough In Cars As Homelessness Soars To Record HIgh

The Independent George Osborne denies his austerity caused homelessness crisis: ‘It’s not a lack of money’

Homelessness has reached a record-high with more than 170,000 families and individuals experiencing destitution, according to a report by the Crisis charity.

The study indicates that the amount of people sleeping rough or in tents, cars and public transport has doubled since 2012.

UK homelessness was 13 per cent higher last year compared to 2012, with an increase seen every year in between, according to the research published on Sunday.

The charity released the statistics as it prepares to open up centres to assist homeless people with food, healthcare and advice on housing and employment, this festive season.

Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time for people who are homeless. While others are celebrating with family and friends, homeless people face a daily struggle just to stay safe and warm.

“While rough sleeping is the most visible form of homelessness, for every person on our streets there are another 12 families or individuals experiencing other terrible situations like sofa-surfing and living in cramped B&Bs.”

The majority are sofa-surfing or living in hostels, but 12,300 were sleeping rough, nearly 12,000 in vehicles and tents and almost 21,000 in “unsuitable” temporary accommodation, Crisis reports.

Over five years in Great Britain, these types of precarious living are believed to have increased by around 100%.