‘Three Lions’ Tops The Official UK Singles Chart Despite England’s World Cup Defeat

On Friday evening it was announced that the Baddiel And Skinner’s collaboration with The Lightning Seeds is number one, with a weekly combined sales total of 79,779.

England may have suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, but the loss hasn’t stopped ‘Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)’ from storming to the top of the Official UK Singles Chart.

George Ezra - who had actively campaigned for his fans to help ‘Three Lions’ top the chart - wound up in second place with 3,500 fewer sales of his track ‘Shotgun’.

Announcing the news on Radio 1, Scott Mills said: “England gave us everything at this World Cup. The whole country got swept away with it.

“Three Lions being the official number one shows how we really got behind our amazing team.”

When it was recorded in 1996, ‘Three Lions’ was named the England team’s official anthem and had two seperate stints at the top of the charts.

A new version was released two years later for the France 1998 World Cup and even though it wasn’t officially endorsed this time around, it still topped the charts for a second time.

Ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final between England and Croatia, The Lightning Seeds were joined by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner for a special performance at London’s Hyde Park.

Sadly (as we’re sure you already know), it simply wasn’t meant to be and England suffered a defeat in extra time.

The result, understandably, left many fans distraught and numerous famous faces were among those who tweeted commiserations following the match.