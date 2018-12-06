Police Investigating Right-Wing Extremism Arrest 3 On Terror Charges

Three men have been arrested on terror charges after a series of police raids.

Officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, who are investigating “extreme right-wing activity”, arrested a 17-year-old from London, a 21-year-old from Bath and an 18-year-old from Portsmouth on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, dissemination of terrorist publications, and conspiracy to inspire racial or religious hatred.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing material useful to someone preparing an act of terrorism and conspiracy to inspire racial or religious hatred.

Police told the BBC the raids were pre-planned and searches are ongoing at four properties in Bath, London, Portsmouth and Leeds.

The suspects are being quizzed at police stations in London and Bath.

