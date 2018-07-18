Around three-quarters of children aged 18 months to four years old are overweight due to overfeeding, according to Public Health England.

The warning comes as the government’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) releases new guidelines on feeding babies.

The report recommends babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months and are not introduced to solid foods until around six months of age.

Professor Louis Levy, head of nutrition science at PHE, said following this recommendation would help avoid infants becoming “too heavy”.

“Further consideration is needed on ways to monitor overfeeding and overweight prevalence in infants, to help give them the best start in life,” he told the BBC.