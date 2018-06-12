Three-Quarters Of Women 'Never Cycle' – Here's How We Can Change That

A survey of almost 8,000 women in major cities across the UK, has found that nearly three-quarters of them never get on their bikes for local journeys.

The polling, for cycling charity Sustrans, focused on women in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Greater Manchester. It found that while more than two thirds of women say their city would be a better place if more people cycled, that didn’t translate to them commuting by bike themselves, or making short journeys on two weeks. Worse, 30% of those women who don’t cycle would like to be hopping on their bikes.

So what’s got to change?

One of the major concerns holding women back is fears over cycling safety. As someone who commutes to work in London, I’m often told by female friends and family that they can’t believe I cycle in the city – it’s too busy and dangerous, they argue.

While I agree many roads are hectic, planning your route ahead of time and finding alternative, quieter roads can make the journey less intimidating.