Three Types Of Caffeine Sensitivity Revealed In Report - Which Are You?

If you’ve ever wondered why you’re up all night after one coffee but your friend can drink a double espresso after dinner and fall asleep with no issue, science might just have the answer.

A physician found a person’s response to caffeine is likely determined by two main genetic factors: whether their liver can metabolise caffeine quickly or slowly, and whether they carry a genetic variation that makes their central nervous system more sensitive to it.

Dr J Langer said coffee drinkers fall into one of three major groups: high, regular and low caffeine sensitivity.