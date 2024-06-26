TikTok Creators Are Telling Us To Go Sunscreen-Free, WTF Is Going On?

In an era of widespread misinformation, it’s perhaps not surprising that people are now shirking sunscreen. Why not, eh?

Currently on TikTok, the hashtag #AntiSunscreen has amassed over 5.3 million views.

Over on X (formerly Twitter) influencer Gubba Homestead said in a video that amassed 1.2 million views: “I don’t wear sunscreen, and I never will. We blame the sun for cancer when we should be blaming our diets... Sunscreen and a poor diet will make you sick.”

Additionally, data from Glam reveals that this trend is having an impact on Google searches with searches for “Does sunscreen cause cancer” increasing by 160% in the past 30 days.

This is particularly frustrating as Cancer Research UK revealed this year that rates of the skin cancer melanoma — which is caused primarily by UV rays — are at the highest ever in the UK.

Alarmingly, as little as five cases of sunburn in a lifetime increase the risk of skin cancer melanoma, which can spread to other organs.

Experts urge people to apply sunscreen

This trend is not something experts approve of, or recommend.

Dr. Mariano Busso, a Beverly Hills board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, spoke with Glam and said: “Seeking health advice from content creators can be dangerous.

“Using sunscreen has been scientifically proven to protect skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet light, including both UVB and UVA rays. By not using sunscreen, you are greatly increasing your odds of sun cancer.”

There is no proof that sunscreen causes cancer, but there is plenty of evidence that not protecting your skin against the sun can lead to skin cancers.

Studies show that regular daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen, when used as directed, can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) by about 40 percent, and lower your melanoma risk by 50 percent.

How often to apply sunscreen

According to John Hopkins Medicine: “Generally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

“If you work indoors and sit away from windows, you may not need a second application.”

I’d listen only to experts when it comes to cancer, TBH.

TikTok Community Guidelines strictly do not allow harmful misinformation, including medical misinformation that may cause negative health effects.