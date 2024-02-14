TikTok Is Going Wild For This Hack To Get Kids To Wear Coats

With 15.5k saves on TikTok, Mums appear to be going crazy for an ingenious coat hack brought to attention by former Made in Chelsea star, turned parenting and mental health blogger Louise Thompson.

Labelled ‘the montessori coat flip’, the hack is a way to get young kids to put their coats on themselves. Though parents were impressed, they did chime in with some funny stories.

One said: “Only issue is when they start school and still put on their coats like this… 20+ coats flying upwards is not ideal.”

Another added: “My son was taught this at nursery. I had to stop him chucking his coat on dirty floors to put it on!”

With this hack in mind, experts at M&S Kidswear are sharing why this hack works and how parents can encourage their little ones to keep warm in the chilly weather, especially during half term.

Experts say: “This ingenious hack that Mums on social media are loving encourages your child to have fun whilst keeping warm. You simply place the baby’s coat on the floor, with the hood facing towards them and encourage the child to crouch down and put their arms in the coat first, flipping it over and onto themselves when standing up.

“Taking a different approach makes the action interesting for little ones and gives them a sense of independence, unlike being zipped into a jacket by their parents.”

How to keep little ones warm this winter

Experts at M&S kidswear advise on how to keep little ones warm, they recommend: “Layers, layers and more layers. Start with a thermal vest, which is insulating but breathable. Add a long-sleeved T-shirt and a thick-knitted jumper.

“Layer a padded gilet under their winter coat if they’re going to be outside for a long time and slip long johns under their jeans. Finish with warm thermal accessories, like super cosy tights and socks, and they’ll be snug as a bug.

“Picking the right winter coat is crucial when it comes to beating the cold. The perfect option for chilly little ones? A practical, warm and super-soft duvet coat. A padded coat has a longline shape to protect more of their bodies from icy temperatures as well as a cosy borg lining.

“Little ears get cold quickly, so finish off their outfits with a playful pom-pom hat. If the forecast is snowy, choose a trapper hat with a warm borg lining. They’ll probably lose at least one pair of gloves this winter, so try a multi-pack of kids’ gloves, which stretch to accommodate growing fingers.”