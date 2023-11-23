Tim Allen Spills On Disney's Big 'Toy Story' Plan For A Woody And Buzz Reunion

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tim Allen went to infinity and beyond for “Toy Story” fans as he confirmed that Disney contacted both him and Tom Hanks to return to voice Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

Allen, in an appearance on “The Tonight Show” this week, opened up about the iconic animated film franchise after Jimmy Fallon asked if there was a “Toy Story 5.”

“Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on and he actually said it was going to happen,” said Allen, who earlier noted that “one of the creators of the original series” is behind the movie’s script.

“They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles. They’re not saying anything about it ...You wonder if four was too many. Is five going to be too much?”

Allen’s remarks come after Iger confirmed in February that a “Toy Story” sequel was in the making, Deadline reported.

Allen, following Iger’s announcement, shared a picture of Buzz Lightyear on social media along with the caption: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

A sequel would arrive over four years after the release of “Toy Story 4,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and had the biggest global opening for an animated film at the time.

Allen continued to spill to Fallon about the future “Toy Story” sequel: “According to the scuttlebutt, the writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it.’ So it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

The actor, in a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, said he didn’t know where the plot was going but wondered how a “Toy Story” movie would look if Andy was an adult.

″[He] has children and they just happen to be online and the kid goes, ‘Have you ever seen this toy?’ and Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing and they’re selling these vintage toys,” he explained.

