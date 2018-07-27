Former Lib Dems Leader Tim Farron Says It Is 'Inevitable' A New Centre Ground Party Will Form

Speaking to BBC North West on Friday, the former leader of the Lib Dems said “I’d love” if the Lib Dems were thought of as “that centre ground movement”, but explained it would be too difficult for members of the Labour and Tory parties to support them, so a new party was needed.

Tim Farron has said it is “inevitable” a new centre ground party will form during the next 12 months and claims it will definitely work with the Liberal Democrats.

Former Lib Dem leader @timfarron says he believes there'll be a new party representing the centre ground of politics within a year. He's backed @JWoodcockMP 's call for a new movement and says he's been speaking to both Lab and Con MPs about a way forward. @BBCNWT @BBC_Cumbria pic.twitter.com/DLPHGdudKm

“We have more members than the Tory party nationally, 2,000 councillors and a decent number of MPs... more than we had a couple of years ago,” he said.

“But I also understand there will be many people who are moderate, sensible people in the Labour party and in the Conservatives for whom joining another that already exists might be very difficult.”

Farron backed calls from former Labour MP, turned-independent, John Woodcock, for a new political movement and said he was speaking to both Labour and Conservative MPs about a way forward.

“So, I kind of think that Johnny’s right,” he said.

There’s something inevitable about a new party setting up some point in the next 12 months.

“I think it is equally inevitable that they will work with the Liberal Democrats and that the next General Election will provide an extra offer to the British people, something between the crazy, intemperate extremes of the two parties at the moment and Britain desperately needs something now and something better.”