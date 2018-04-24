Pro-Assad Academics Blame Criticism On Conspiracy

UK academics accused of promoting pro-Assad conspiracy theories about Syria are claiming they are victims of a conspiracy theory.

Prof Piers Robinson of the University of Sheffield told Russian state media channel, Sputnik, that “powerful actors in the British government and so on [are] very, very concerned”.

And writing on his blog, Prof Tim Hayward of the University of Edinburgh, said articles highlighting his reliance on conspiracy theorists as sources were evidence of a “coordinated smear campaign”.

Hayward and Robinson are members of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media (WG), set up by a number of left-wing professors to examine the “role of both media and propaganda” and provide “reliable, informed and timely analysis for journalists, publics and policymakers”.

But the group’s refusal to acknowledge alleged crimes by the Syrian regime, and its insistence that rescue workers in rebel-held areas are a terrorist-linked propaganda group, have drawn accusations from the Syrian community that it was “whitewashing” war crimes and “peddling conspiracy theories”.

Neither Hayward nor Robinson addressed or acknowledged the concerns raised by Syrians interviewed by HuffPost UK.

Prof Hayward wrote: