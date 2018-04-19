'Whitewashing War Crimes': How UK Academics Promote Pro-Assad Conspiracy Theories About Syria

Alaa Faqir / Reuters Smoke rises in Busra al-Harir town, near Deraa, Syria in March.

exactly, if people go to YouTube and see any of the interviews with Assad they have to come away with new perspective! — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) April 22, 2017

but I think many have a mental block against even looking at what the 'evil dictator' says, and that is what we need to unblock — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) April 22, 2017

It's heartbreaking to see such evil. All those knowingly lying for White Helmets are complicit in the war crimes of their sponsors. — Tim Hayward (@Tim_Hayward_) June 23, 2017

1) The Funding Of The White Helmets Two of the five paragraphs of the open letter detail the funding sources of the White Helmets, information which is available publicly online. It’s claimed that because they are funded through the UK Government’s £1bn Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) they have a “potential dual use” as... ...first, as a means of supporting and lending credibility to opposition structures within Syria; second, as an apparently impartial organisation that can corroborate UK accusations against the Russian state. According to the CSSF’s 2016/17 annual report, the UK Government has also funded a range of other projects, including negotiating a deal between the FARC rebels and the Colombian government; helping to reduce cattle-raiding in South Sudan; and rehabilitating 20 Soviet-era irrigation projects in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. When it was noted that these are all detailed in the same 2016/17 report the WG links to, they did not raise issue with any of these other projects despite being from the same funding source. There has been controversy regarding the CSSF, as details of some of the projects it funds are secret and even senior MPs are not told what they are. But the White Helmets, along with the projects listed above, are among those that are public and highlighted by the UK Government. Ibrahim Olabi, founder of the Syrian Legal Development Programme which trains the White Helmets in international law, explained that this is how some of the biggest international NGOs are funded. He said: “The ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross), the most impartial organisation that exists on planet Earth, is funded by states. “The funding per se isn’t a breach of independence because the largest humanitarian organisations are funded by taxpayer money channeled through states.” 2) ‘Independent Journalists’ The open letter also states: In a context in which both the US and UK governments have been actively supporting attempts to overthrow the Syrian government for many years, this material casts doubt on the status of the White Helmets as an impartial humanitarian organisation. It is therefore essential that investigators such as Vanessa Beeley, who raise substantive questions about the White Helmets, are engaged with in a serious and intellectually honest fashion. Vanessa Beeley is a British blogger who has written extensively about the White Helmets, which she describes as “al-Qaeda Civil Defence” and calls “legitimate targets” for military strikes – in direct contravention of international humanitarian law. She is the daughter of the late British diplomat Sir Harold Beeley, and worked in various sales and management roles before turning to activism in 2012, writing about Gaza.

#AlQaeda Civil Defence is not ‘protected’ by international law, they are auxiliaries and members of internationally recognized terrorist organizations and as such they are a legitimate target when they support attacks against a sovereign nation and its people. Clear? https://t.co/SbmPL1bMl3 — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) February 25, 2018

We call them in Aleppo, our lady warriors Vanessa & Eva. Thank u from the heart of every Syrian. pic.twitter.com/ycIHfbeR58 — Fares Shehabi MP (@ShehabiFares) January 7, 2017

Vanessa Beeley has also described meeting Bashar al-Assad as her “proudest moment”, and lauds his wife, Asma.

She has also secured the tacit backing of the Russian government: in May of last year Russia presented a document detailing allegations that the White Helmets were terrorists. This document consisted entirely of a presentation Beeley had given at a talk in London earlier in the year.

Discussion with Russian FA spokesperson Maria Zakharova re #WhiteHelmet fraud &identity theft from REAL Syria Civil Defence. @RenieriArts pic.twitter.com/mATA7C308o — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) October 25, 2016

Despite this, the WG, founded by Professor Piers Robinson who also runs the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, insists Beeley is a credible source on which to base upcoming research. Beeley has refused to be interviewed on a number of occasions. 3) The ‘Real’ Syria Civil Defence First, the ‘Syria Civil Defence’, the ‘official title’ given to the White Helmets, is supported by US and UK funding. Here it is important to note that the real Syria Civil Defence already exists and is the only such agency recognised by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO). What the WG refers to here as the “real” Syria Civil Defence is an official force also referred to as “self-protection squads”. They are part of the Syrian Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence, are trained by Syrian Army and operate only in government-held areas of Syria. They often act as a fire brigade and residents call 113 if they are needed.

There are no such forces in rebel-held areas. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the NGO that trains the White Helmets, told HuffPost UK: ”[This idea] asks readers to somehow believe that following a bombing from the Government, that the Government would then send its fire brigade to these areas to rescue the civilians that they’ve just bombed” – which is exactly why the White Helmets were founded. The Fringe Anti-Imperialists Robinson and Hayward have spoken at events alongside Beeley, sharing a stage with, amongst others: Eva Bartlett - a blogger who went on a regime-sponsored trip of North Korea and has since written that western media is conspiring to present the country as a “nest of iniquity and oppression” - despite thousands of testimonies of escapees.

- a blogger who went on a regime-sponsored trip of North Korea and has since written that western media is conspiring to present the country as a “nest of iniquity and oppression” - despite thousands of testimonies of escapees. Robert Stuart - a man who has suggested that the BBC faked the aftermath of an attack in Syria.

Isn't "protecting the country from terrorists" argument Assad uses to justify torture. How is that different from Cheney's? — Maher Arar (@ArarMaher) December 16, 2014

International NGOs The fringe anti-imperialist narrative asserts that NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are all part of the wider conspiracy to promote regime change in Syria. Vanessa Beeley has described Amnesty International as “pernicious liars and Empire’s little helpers” and Prof Piers Robinson has written how NGOs engage in “propaganda activities” that contain “obfuscation and exaggeration”. What is ignored is that these very same NGOs write extensively on abuses carried out by Israel and those that occur in Yemen, both causes championed by these activists. The Silencing Of Syrians Notably, there are no Syrians among this fringe group, and numerous Syrian individuals have said that they have been shut down or blocked on social media when they have tried to engage with them. One such person, Maher Barotchi, lives in Sheffield and was forced out of Syria by the regime 30 years ago when he discovered he’d been blacklisted whilst studying in the UK. He said: “It makes me angry to see people who are supposedly educated supporting Assad. You don’t expect people to have posts at universities and still... these people... their so-called principles are more important than the suffering and the human rights. “These so-called anti-imperialists, anything that’s anti-Western, even if it’s a mass murderer, they will defend them and find excuses for them. “How can you be an educated person living in the West, enjoying the freedom of speech which the countries you defend don’t have and don’t allow?” Last year at an event at which Beeley, Hayward and Robinson were speaking, a Syrian protesting the talk was dragged outside for voicing her opinion and told by an unidentified man from the audience that “her people control the media”. Asked who “her people” were, he replied: “Of course, the Pentagon. Israel.”

Watch this upper class white men tell a Syrian Muslim refugee woman that "You people control the media" (at 2:08) https://t.co/WaVd0SkkSJ — Bob From Brockley (@bobfrombrockley) October 20, 2017