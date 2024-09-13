LOADING ERROR LOADING

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on Thursday mocked one of Donald Trump’s debate claims as something that not even the high school students he once taught would have come up with.

Trump during Tuesday’s presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris admitted he only had a “concept of a plan” when challenged on his boast about transforming the Affordable Care Act.

Minnesota Governpr Walz went to town on Trump’s comment during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“There’s a lot of reasons, my God, too many to list in the time we’re here, a lot of reasons this guy shouldn’t get anywhere near the White House again,” Walz said of Trump.

Trump “did not say one thing” in the debate about “what he would do to make life better for the American people, not once,” Harris’ running mate continued.

Walz then recalled Trump’s brag when launching his first White House run in 2015 that he’d “have a health care plan on day one.”

“That was nine years ago,” Walz reminded the audience.

Then came the line.

“But look, it’s progress apparently, he has the ‘concepts of a plan.’ I taught high school for 20 years. Every one of my kids had a better excuse for not doing their work than that. They never told me they had a ‘concept of a plan’ so…”

