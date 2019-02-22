Time's Up Chief Quit After Assault Allegation Against Her Son, Group Confirms

Borders revealed she was leaving the anti-sexual harassment movement on Monday, four months after taking the job of president and chief executive officer.

Time’s Up president Lisa Borders stepped down after allegations of sexual assault were made against her son, the group has announced.

At the time, Borders said she needed to “address family concerns” and Time’s Up has now issued a lengthier statement, explaining she left following allegations against her son.

The group said: “Time’s Up unequivocally supports all survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.

“On Friday, Lisa Borders informed members of Time’s Up leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum.

“Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time’s Up and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved.

“All our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors.”