This Is Why Timothée Chalamet Was Slapped With A Fine For His Latest Red Carpet Stunt

Timothée Chalamet via Associated Press

Timothée Chalamet made a big entrance at the London premiere of his new film – but it came at a price.

On Tuesday night, the Oscar nominee put in an appearance at a screening of the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, where he turned heads on the red carpet by arriving on a Lime bike.

In footage shared from the event, Timothée was seen riding the bike onto the red carpet before parking it and posing for photographers as he made his way into the premiere.

Speaking on the French talk show Quotidien the following day, the Call Me By Your Name actor revealed he hopped onto a Lime bike so he could swerve the London traffic and make it to the event on time.

However, he added: “I actually wasn’t allowed to park there, and I got a £65 fine. Actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them.”

At the time of writing, Timothée is Variety’s number one favourite to land an Oscar for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

In the film, the US actor shares the screen with Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, a character heavily inspired by another of Bob Dylan’s famous former girlfriends, Suze Rotolo.

A Complete Unknown has already received the seal of approval from Bob Dylan himself, who recently wrote on X: “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!).

“Timothée Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

He added: “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”

