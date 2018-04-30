To Hell With Gender Roles At Weddings - I Was My Sister's Bridesman

My sister Alex got married four years ago, and when I found out she was engaged I was delighted. She was overjoyed, Jonny her husband-to-be is a great guy and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a reason to dress up nice and have a party? A lot of thoughts went through my head after finding out she was getting married, but being asked to be my sister’s bridesmaid (or bridesman) certainly wasn’t one of them; it’s just one of those things I thought wasn’t for men.

So when she asked my cousin and I - both male - to be her bridesmen I was both thrilled and taken by surprise. My sister is one of my best friends and being asked to be by her side as she started a new chapter in her life was a huge honour. I have the utmost respect for my sister and felt so pleased that she felt she could eschew tradition by asking the people she wanted to be involved to take part. I haven’t planned a wedding but knowing that so many people have opinions about how things should be in a wedding, I was really proud that her and Jonny were doing it their way.

I had never been a groomsman, let alone a bridesman, so I was a bit scared as to what was expected of me and I definitely had some anxiety about organising a hen do! Fortunately, Alex was an incredibly relaxed bride, all she wanted was to have the people she loved with her on the big day. She let us choose our own suits for the wedding, her only request was that we didn’t wear a tie. For me, the scariest part of the whole experience was sorting out the hen do - trying to find dates that work for everyone, the right activities, location and keeping it all in budget. The list of concerns was endless, but the biggest bother was the question few brothers ever have to ask themselves: do I book a stripper for my sister? Never have I loved her more than when she said she that definitely was not for her. From that point on, everything else fell in to place.