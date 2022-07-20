Tobias Ellwood Says He Has Tory Whip Back To Vote In Conservative Leadership Contest

Leon Neal via Getty Images

MP Tobias Ellwood has said he has been given the Conservative Party whip back in order to vote in the Tory leadership contest.

Boris Johnson stripped Ellwood of the whip on Tuesday, and the right to vote in the leadership election, after he failed to support the government in the confidence vote.

Delighted to report my request for a momentary return of the whip has been granted - just long enough for my proxy vote to be cast! pic.twitter.com/cVVW8BAMWp — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) July 20, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, the former minister who chairs the Commons defence committee, said he had been given it back temporarily.

Ellwood is a longtime critic of Johnson and is supporting Penny Mordaunt in the leadership race.

The contest between Mordaunt and Liz Truss to join Rishi Sunak in the final two is believed to be close and losing Ellwood’s vote could have been crucial.

Tory MPs are voting in the final ballot of the parliamentary stage, with the result due to be announced at 4pm.