Boris Johnson Given Standing Ovation By The Same Tory MPs Who Kicked Him Out Of No.10

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of his final PMQs. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been given a standing ovation by Tory MPs - just weeks after they mounted a coup to boot him out of office.

The tribute came at the end of Johnson’s final prime minister’s questions.

It was held two weeks after dozens of ministers quit en masse in a bid to force the PM from office.

And last month, 148 Tory MPs voted against Johnson in a vote of confidence in his leadership.

Conservative backbenchers had been split on whether to applaud him after his final Commons clash with Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Advertisement

Robert Goodwill has urged Tory MPs to give Boris Johnson a standing ovation at the end of his final PMQs.



One says: "As you can imagine there's not a consensus on this." pic.twitter.com/Eyz16n5AeK — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 20, 2022

But in the end they decided to give him a standing ovation - just as they had for David Cameron and Theresa May following their final PMQs in Number 10.

Labour leader Keir Starmer had earlier paid his own tribute to the outgoing prime minister.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish him, his wife and his family the best for the future.”

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told the PM: “I would like to wish him and his family all the best for the future.

Advertisement