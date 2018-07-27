James Corden proved he was a man of his word when he agreed to do a skydive with Tom Cruise. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star does all of his own stunts in the film franchise and his love of adrenaline-fuelled kicks is well known (although, things do sometimes go wrong).

YouTube Tom Cruise and (a very nervous) James Corden.

So when Tom challenged James to jump out of a plane at 15,000ft with him during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’, James (ahem) jumped at the chance. Fast forward a few days and James was having second thoughts, admitting he was “terrified”. “This feels like a mistake,” he tells the ‘Top Gun’ star, before making a run for it. Nice try James.

YouTube Wheeeeeeeeeeeeee!

“The worst problem is in all of this is, if we both die, I will get zero press,” James says. “I mean, I will be a footnote. The story will be ‘Tom Cruise dies – also that guy who occasionally drives around in a car’.” Tom then reassures him, saying: “It’s gonna be OK – chances are, we’re going to make it.” What a wag. Watch the full video below to find out if they did.

Speaking on ‘The Late Late Show’ earlier this week, Tom explained why he risks his own life to do his own stunts “I want to entertain an audience, we come up with great stories and we’re able to put a camera in places that you normally can’t so it’s not just stunts,” he explained. “It’s storytelling and character. I can’t help it. I’m 100 percent when I do something and I just want to give the audience the very best so that’s what I try to do.”