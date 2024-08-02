Tom Cruise Stadium Stunt To Play Starring Role At Paris Closing Ceremony: Reports

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tom Cruise is planning a scene stealer for the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The 62-year-old action star is expected to rappel from the top of Stade de France carrying the Olympic flag, “sources with direct knowledge” told the showbiz outlet.

Advertisement

That will segue into a prerecorded segment of him skydiving with the flag down to the Hollywood sign to trumpet Los Angeles’ role as the host for the 2028 Summer Games.

The short movie will also feature Cruise, a big Olympics fan who cheered on Simone Biles at The Games, handing off the flag to other athletes in the next host city.

Deadline also reported on the plans for a Cruise stunt.

“Expect a major Hollywood production,” a source also told the outlet of the ceremony.

But there is a bit of a “your mission should you choose to accept it” aspect to it for the “Mission: Impossible” actor. TMZ said the logistics are complicated for the Aug. 11 closing festivities and there is a chance a stunt double might do it.

Cruise often performs his own daredevilry in movies and notably did acrobatic piloting to promote his blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Advertisement

Tom Cruise performs a stunt for for one of his "Mission: Impossible" movies in 2017. Pierre Suu via Getty Images