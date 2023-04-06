Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have shared photos of their newborn son, describing him as “perfect”.

The Olympic diver and his filmmaker, who had not previously revealed they were expecting another child, announced their surprise baby news on Wednesday.

In a statement in The Times, the couple confirmed their second son, Phoenix Rose, was born on 28 March via surrogate.

They have since shared pics of them with Phoenix and their four-year-old son Robbie on Instagram.

They captioned the snaps: “Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect 🧡 Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”

The couple welcomed Robbie – also known as Robert Ray – via surrogacy on 27 June 2018.

The 28-year-old Olympian previously stated that they had used an American surrogate because of the legal implications in the UK.

“We looked into it in the UK and in the US,” Tom explained at the time.

“In the UK it’s a lot more complicated because surrogates aren’t as well protected legally, intended parents aren’t protected legally, it’s just not safe, there’s a lot of hurdles you have to jump over.