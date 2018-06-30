Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Welcome Son Robert Ray

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the birth of their first child, revealing that their son arrived earlier this week.
The couple went for a traditional announcement, sharing news of Robert Ray’s arrival in The Times.
A notice posted in Saturday’s paper read: “BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”
The baby is named after Tom’s dad, who died in 2011 after suffering a brain tumour.
The couple announced that they were expecting a baby with the help of a surrogate back in February and spoke openly about their decision to do so on a number of occasions.
“We love our surrogate,” Dustin said in March. “No human being is for rent, this is about relationships. She’ll be a part of our life for a very long time.”
The couple celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower in April.