    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/06/2018 09:08 BST

    Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Welcome Son Robert Ray

    The couple had the baby with the help of a surrogate.

    Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the birth of their first child, revealing that their son arrived earlier this week.

    The couple went for a traditional announcement, sharing news of Robert Ray’s arrival in The Times.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    Dustin and Tom in February 2018 

    A notice posted in Saturday’s paper read: “BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”

    The baby is named after Tom’s dad, who died in 2011 after suffering a brain tumour.

    The couple announced that they were expecting a baby with the help of a surrogate back in February and spoke openly about their decision to do so on a number of occasions.

    “We love our surrogate,” Dustin said in March. “No human being is for rent, this is about relationships. She’ll be a part of our life for a very long time.”

    The couple celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower in April.

