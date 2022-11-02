Tom Felton Recalls Nightmare Audition With Sir Anthony Hopkins: ‘I Sheepishly Tucked My Tail And Walked Out’

Just because you’ve been in one of the biggest film franchises of all time doesn’t mean you’re a shoo-in for every role you go for – as Tom Felton can attest

The British actor, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, has recalled the time he auditioned with screen legend Sir Anthony Hopkins and things really did not go well.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 35-year-old admitted his audition for the 2012 film Hitchcock was “not my finest hour”.

The Oscar-winning actor starred as the famed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock in the big screen drama, which chronicled his daring choice to adapt Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho for the screen.

Tom Felton TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

“This was not my finest hour when it came to auditioning,” Tom said.

“I got the sides very last minute,” he explained. “I knew I wasn’t right for the role. I’ve never seen Psycho – the film was about the making of Psycho – I didn’t know anything particularly well, but I knew I wasn’t right for this.”

He continued: “I’ve very rarely called my agent before going into an audition and said, ‘I really don’t think this is for me,’ but I did on that occasion.

“They said, ‘Just go in as you always do. Just show your face, show you know the work, and trot on.’”

“[Anthony] decided to go off book. He was like, ‘Let’s put the scene down. Let’s just test the water with the characters,’” Tom recalled. “And I proceeded to probably babble out the worst three minutes of improv in an awful American accent that anyone has ever seen.”

Sir Anthony Hopkins Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

According to Tom, Sir Anthony knew “straight away” that he “had no idea” what he was doing.

“He had a very graceful way of saying leave, which was, ‘Thanks very much for your time,’” Tom said. “I sheepishly tucked my tail and walked out of that one.”

He added jokily: “Technically I have worked with Sir Anthony! I’m not sure if that goes on my resume.”

