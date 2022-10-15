Tom Felton Admits Feeling 'A Spark’ For Harry Potter Co-Star Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images/Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It looks like someone slipped Tom Felton a little Veritaserum, because he’s delivering the truth about Emma Watson.

The Harry Potter actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, opened up about the romantic tension he’s always felt with his co-star Emma, who played Hermione Granger.

In his new memoir Beyond the Wand, obtained by the Evening Standard, Tom wrote that he’s “always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear”.

He added: “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

Emma Watson and Tom Felton in 2003 Brian Rasic via Getty Images

Tom went on to explain that he found out Emma had a crush on him when she was 12. He was 15 at the time, and had a girlfriend.

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on,” Tom recalled.

“I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister’. But there was more to it than that.”

Although the two have always had chemistry, Tom now admits he doesn’t think he was “ever in love with Emma”.

“But I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else,” he insisted. “We were kindred spirits.”

He added: “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

Although platonic love may not be as ship-worthy as what Harry Potter fans want, we’ll always have Emma’s adorable story of the exact moment she knew she was in love with Tom.