JK Rowling Speaks Out About Absence From Harry Potter Reunion Special

JK Rowling has claimed it was her decision to not join the cast of Harry Potter in the franchise’s recent reunion special.
Towards the end of last year, the stars of Harry Potter came together for a one-off special in honour of the first film’s 20th anniversary.
However, the author behind the series did not participate – which did not go unnoticed at the time.
While some speculated she had not been invited to take part, after sparking controversy due to her repeated comments about gender identity and trans women, Rowling has now dismissed this.
“I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show.
“I thought it was about the films more than the books, you know, quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about.”
Rowling added: “No one said [not to do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”
In recent history, Harry Potter cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all spoken out in solidarity with transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in the wake of Rowling’s comments.
Asked whether she has remained in touch with the cast 20 years after the first film’s release, Rowling said: “I have... Some more than others but that was always the case. Some I knew better than others.”
Earlier this year, Rupert Grint – who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films – said of the writer: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie.
“I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie… it’s a tricky one.”