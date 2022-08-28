JK Rowling Speaks Out About Absence From Harry Potter Reunion Special

JK Rowling TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

JK Rowling has claimed it was her decision to not join the cast of Harry Potter in the franchise’s recent reunion special.

Towards the end of last year, the stars of Harry Potter came together for a one-off special in honour of the first film’s 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

However, the author behind the series did not participate – which did not go unnoticed at the time.

“I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show.

“I thought it was about the films more than the books, you know, quite rightly. I mean, that was what the anniversary was about.”

Rowling added: “No one said [not to do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe pictured on the set of the Harry Potter reunion HBO via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Advertisement

Asked whether she has remained in touch with the cast 20 years after the first film’s release, Rowling said: “I have... Some more than others but that was always the case. Some I knew better than others.”

Earlier this year, Rupert Grint – who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films – said of the writer: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie.