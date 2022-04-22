Tom Grennan Hospitalised After 'Unprovoked Attack' Outside New York Bar

Tom Grennan Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Tom Grennan was taken to hospital after being the victim of an “unprovoked attack and robbery” in New York.

The British singer has suffered a ruptured ear and torn ear-drum and is having an issue with his previously fractured jaw, after he was attacked outside a Manhattan bar.

Tom’s manager John Dawkins said in a statement that the attack happened in the early hours of the morning, after the Little Bit Of Love singer had finished playing a show in New York City.

He said Tom was currently “being assessed by doctors for his injuries” in hospital, but remained “in good spirits”.

However, he added that Tom “needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue touring”, meaning he has had to cancel his show in Washington on Friday night.

“We will update on future shows should changes need to be made,” Tom’s manager said.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding.”

After the statement was posted on his Instagram account, Tom was inundated with support from celebrity friends and fans.

Radio 1′s Clara Amfo wrote: “Sending love and hope you have a speedy recovery.”

EastEnders actor Natalie Cassidy said: “Thinking of you Tom. Hope you’re okay mate.”

Tom rose to prominence after featuring on the 2016 Chase & Status track All Goes Wrong, and released his debut album Lighting Matches in 2018.

The follow up Evering Road reached number one in the official album chart when it was released in March.