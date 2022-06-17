Tom Hanks Tells Fans Who Bump Rita Wilson To 'Back The F**k Off!'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson David Livingston via Getty Images

America’s dad just gave fans a not-so-fatherly scolding.

Actor Tom Hanks exploded at a crowd gathered outside an elevator in a New York City lobby after his wife Rita Wilson got bumped hard from behind by the star-chasing mob, video shared by Extra shows.

Rita stumbled forward and gasped, then turned around and said “Stop it.”

Tom, a double Oscar winner, then took centre stage to protect Rita.

“Back the fuck off!” Tom yelled at the group. “Knocking over my wife!”

One fan can be heard saying he was pushed. Some in the crowd apologised as Rita and Tom get into their car.

Tom can politely argue with fans that Forrest Gump deserved the Best Picture Oscar, but don’t mess with his family. These celebrity seekers learned the hard way.

“Our marriage is really sacred to us,” Rita once said when tabloids spread a false rumour that the couple was on the rocks back in 2016.

Tom’s latest movie Elvis, in which he plays Colonel Tom Parker, opens next week in the US and UK.