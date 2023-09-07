Fans Can’t Work Out What’s Going On With Tom Hardy’s Accent In This New Trailer

Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders 20th Century Fox

The trailer for Tom Hardy’s latest film has both impressed and confused fans – or to be more exact, his odd accent has.

The Batman actor leads a star-studded cast in The Bikeriders, which follows fictional 1965 biker gang The Vandals as they get involved in violent criminal activity.

Tom plays the gang’s founder Johnny and while we know the group are based on Chicago, the actor’s bizarre accent has left fans pondering where his character is supposed to be from.

Give it a listen for yourself below:

See what we mean?

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, film fans have celebrated Tom’s efforts while pondering who his inspirations might have been:

Ahhhhhhhh the incredibly soothing sensation of Tom Hardy doing another new voice and accent that has never existed before. — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) September 6, 2023

dissecting tom hardy's accent work in this trailer like it's my job https://t.co/g2lNdKmua3 pic.twitter.com/sA6waHL7A1 — emma (@msmegalodon) September 6, 2023

Forever compelled to experience whatever wonderful new way in which Tom Hardy believes human beings talk — David (@FakeEyes22) September 6, 2023

Tom Hardy using another absurd accent, The Bikeriders is going to be so good pic.twitter.com/m3CEoINBpm — Jillian (@JillianChili) September 6, 2023

Also tom’s voice in the trailer is hilarious. Just pointing it out there. I’m just saying Tom Hardy’s accent is funny for me — mariana butler (@AusTayColombia) September 6, 2023

After much deliberation I have discovered what accent Tom Hardy is doing: it's the voice you make in your head when reading this https://t.co/qa9AJx3XLc pic.twitter.com/Pod02ctoix — Yami ReiRei, JK (@LossThief) September 7, 2023

Tom Hardy random accent generator, activate https://t.co/UeSX892xWz — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) September 6, 2023

And it’s not just the Inception star who debuts an unexpected voice in the trailer.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer speaks with a divisive and unusual accent while on the other hand, it seems Austin Butler managed to shake off his Elvis voice in time for filming.

Tom Hardy’s dialect in The Bikeriders cured Austin Butler of the Elvis voice — Scott Thomas (he / him / his) (@OGScottieT) September 6, 2023

ALSO WHY IS JODIE COMER'S AMERICAN ACCENT JUST FRENCHIE FROM GREASE?



(yes this is another tweet about the trailer for the bikeriders) — MICHAEL WAS (NOT) BORN IN 1989 (@jburks63) September 6, 2023

Between Tom Hardy’s accent and Jodie Comer’s extreme suburban Chicago accent, I hardly noticed that Austin Butler sounds normal.



pic.twitter.com/NsgrpSTgvZ — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) September 6, 2023

Jodie Comer’s accent work is unmatched — Jessica (@coastaljess32) September 6, 2023

I love the fact that Austin Butler is speaking in what seems to be his usual voice, Jodie Comer is speaking in a Chicago accent, and Hardy is just doing.......whatever he's doing. I'll be there on opening night. — Tobias Carroll (@TobiasCarroll) September 7, 2023

Austin and Jodie play gang member Benny and his wife Kathy, the latter of whom struggles to grapple with her husband’s involvement in The Vandals’ activities.

This is far from the first time that Tom has attracted attention with an unusual accent.

He deployed two in Legend as he played both of the Kray twins, turned up the dial on cockney in Peaky Blinders and inexplicably shifted from Australian to South African in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Austin Butler and Jodie Comer in The Bikeriders 20th Century Fox

And, of course, he’s not the first actor to receive attention for an accent (or a lack of one).

Sir Kenneth Branagh is a big fan of mixing things up, and uses a thick Belgian accent – deemed “outrageous” by one critic – to play Hercule Poirot.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon raised eyebrows as it revealed lead star Joaquin Phoenix speaks in his normal American voice while all of his co-stars have English ones.