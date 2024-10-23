Tom Holland Has Just Revealed When Spider-Man 4 Will Start Filming

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Tom Holland is famous for letting Marvel news slip and his latest revelation is the best news yet for fans of Spider-Man.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Tom confirmed that he will be reprising his role as the famous titular hero in a fourth Spider-Man movie – and that production on it starts soon.

When asked to confirm the news of Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland simply said, “It’s happening” before adding “Yeah, next summer – next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

Neither can we!

The last Spider-Man film, No Way Home, saw Tom’s Spider-Man teaming up with Spideys past Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The movie also ended on a bit of question mark, with Peter Parker wandering the streets of New York having had to erase himself from the memory of everyone he loves.

The success of Tom Holland’s Marvel films is astronomical, with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) both earning over $1 billion at the box office, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) grossing close to $2 billion.

