Tom Parker was laid to rest on Wednesday Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Hundreds of fans gathered in London on Wednesday morning to pay their respects to The Wanted singer Tom Parker, as he was laid to rest.

Pictures taken on the morning of Tom’s funeral show crowds of grieving fans lining the street in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Advertisement

The procession was led by the chart-topping singer’s widow, Kelsey, with flowers spelling out “Tom”, “Daddy” and “Glad You Came”, the title of one of The Wanted’s signature hits.

Tom’s former bandmates Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and Siva Kaneswaran were also pictured outside the St Francis of Assisi church prior to the funeral ceremony.

Advertisement

Crowds gathered in south-east London as Tom was laid to rest Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Fans pay their respects on the morning of Tom's funeral Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Flowers spelled out "Tom", "Daddy" and "Glad You Came" among other messages Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Last month, it was announced that Tom had died at the age of 33, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Kelsey said that the singer had “passed away peacefully” with “all of his family by his side”, writing: ’“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

Advertisement

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Tom’s bandmates were among the first to publicly pay tribute, with Siva writing on Instagram: “I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been an absolute pleasure Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world.”

Tom and Kelsey pictured in 2019 Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Max later wrote: “Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.

Advertisement

“I’m heartbroken beyond words right now and I cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you, but whatever I do going forward, even on my darkest days, I can always smile and say, ‘I shared the stage with Tom Parker’.”

Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes arrive at their former bandmate's funeral Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Tom is survived by his two children Aurelia and Bodhi Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

The Wanted enjoyed numerous top 10 singles in the early 2010s, including Chasing The Sun, Walks Like Rihanna, Lightning and the number ones All Time Low and Glad You Came.

After the band split in 2014, Tom portrayed Danny Zuko in a theatre production of Grease, and appeared on the reality show The Jump.

Tom is survived by his wife Kelsey and their two children Aurelia and Bodhi.