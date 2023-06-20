Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan at the VMAs in 2021 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Much like her rock star husband, Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan has nothing but praise for Heather Locklear.

Brittany, who has been married to the Mötley Crue musician since 2019, gushed about her husband’s ex-wife in an interview with People.

Advertisement

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her,” the actor and comedian said of the Melrose Place star.

“I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

Heather and Tommy, the drummer for the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, divorced in 1993 after seven years of marriage.

Tommy Lee (left) and Heather Locklear in 1985, about a year before they were married. Richard E. Aaron via Getty Images

Advertisement

But when it comes to past relationships, Tommy is perhaps most associated with ex-wife Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares sons Brandon, 27, and Dylan, 25.

The former couple’s three-year marriage lasted from 1995 to 1998 and became the epicentre of a tabloid frenzy after a private sex tape featuring the pair was leaked to the public.

That controversy was depicted in the 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy and addressed at length by the Baywatch star herself in the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Although Brittany didn’t address the nature of her relationship with Pamela, she said she’s “definitely tried” to remain on good terms with Tommy’s former romantic partners.

She went on to note that her husband has referred to Heather as “the one that got away.”

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person,” she explained. “Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

Advertisement

Brittany Furlan (left) and Tommy Lee in 2019. Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Brittany added that she and Tommy have discussed the demise of his marriage to Heather at length.

“I yell at my husband, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool,’” she explained. “That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he’s a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn.”

It appears that Tommy’s warm feelings towards his ex are mutual. In 2016, Heather acknowledged what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary with a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Happy 30 years baby,” she wrote in the caption.