Pro And Anti-Tommy Robinson Marches Take Place In London

Opponents and supporters of the jailed former-leader of the EDL, Tommy Robinson, have taken to the streets of London in separate marches.
No official estimates of the number of attendees have been released but pictures posted on social media suggest both were in the low-thousands.
The ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ demonstration centred around Whitehall where activists applauded and cheered when a large cut out picture of Donald Trump was unveiled.
The few thousand strong group were made up of a handful who were on a “Welcome Trump” march and another larger one in support of a jailed far-right activist.
Both were dwarfed by the huge anti-Trump march that brought central London to a standstill on Friday as 100,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square.
Although there were a few signs saying “Britain loves Trump”, the focus was clearly the jailed activist.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was locked up in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media.
The footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.
The far-right activist was given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.
Despite the legal justification for his imprisonment, speakers addressing the pro-Robinson crowd in London on Saturday continued to insist it was a freedom of speech issue and he was jailed for airing his opinions.
Also on Staurday, Reuters reported that Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, complained to the British ambassador in Washington DC about the treatment of Robinson.
Brownback raised the case of the activist known as Tommy Robinson in a June meeting with Sir Kim Darroch, Britain’s Ambassador to the United States, according to a British official and two sources close to the organisers of a pro-Robinson demonstration planned for London on Saturday.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, though he also uses other aliases, is a founder of the English Defence League, which has organised violent demonstrations against Islamic immigrants in the UK in the past decade.
More recently, Robinson has branded himself a journalist and campaigner against Islamic extremism, a move that won him contacts with American anti-Muslim activists.