Pro And Anti-Tommy Robinson Marches Take Place In London

Opponents and supporters of the jailed former-leader of the EDL, Tommy Robinson, have taken to the streets of London in separate marches. No official estimates of the number of attendees have been released but pictures posted on social media suggest both were in the low-thousands.

'Free Tommy Robinson' supporters and pro-Donald Trump marchers come together in Whitehall for a joint rally in support of the visit of the US President and calling for the release of jailed Robinson https://t.co/ajVJOhrzgr pic.twitter.com/FVueZt9oj4 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 14, 2018

The ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ demonstration centred around Whitehall where activists applauded and cheered when a large cut out picture of Donald Trump was unveiled. The few thousand strong group were made up of a handful who were on a “Welcome Trump” march and another larger one in support of a jailed far-right activist.

Shabbir Lakha of Stand Up To Trump on the importance of yesterday and today’s important demos rejecting hatred division and bigotry pic.twitter.com/tHhyJNCfdr July 14, 2018

Both were dwarfed by the huge anti-Trump march that brought central London to a standstill on Friday as 100,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square.

BREAKING - police could be stretched today as pro-Trump rally swells to three now. pic.twitter.com/V0Gv2CorY0 — alex thomson (@alextomo) July 14, 2018

Although there were a few signs saying “Britain loves Trump”, the focus was clearly the jailed activist. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was locked up in May after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial and broadcast the footage on social media. The footage, lasting around an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook. The far-right activist was given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence. Despite the legal justification for his imprisonment, speakers addressing the pro-Robinson crowd in London on Saturday continued to insist it was a freedom of speech issue and he was jailed for airing his opinions.

If you're going to the Free Tommy Robinson march in London today don't forget to pack your complete lack of knowledge of how UK law works and a little piece of paper that says 'I'm not racist but' — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 14, 2018