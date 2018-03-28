Former leader of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson, has been suspended from Twitter.
A message on Robinson’s “news” Twitter account, suggested the ban was permanent.
Supporters of Robinson on Wednesday began tweeting their support for him, after he made a request for help, asking “can you start a hashtag”.
Twitter removed Robinson’s verified blue tick status in November along with white supremacist, Richard Spencer, alt-right Mormon ‘Wife with a Purpose’ and alt-right commentator Laura Loomer.
Twitter is yet to respond to a request for comment about the suspension.
Earlier this month the right-wing news site Breitbart reported that Robinson had been suspended from the social networking site for seven days for quoting research around the conviction rate for Muslim’s involved in grooming gangs in the UK.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had over 400,000 followers at the time of his suspension.
He has been contacted for comment, but is yet to respond.
Since leaving the EDL, Robinson became a co-ordinator for far-right group Pegida before joining Rebel Media, as a reporter. He has since left the company but still actively reports on current events.
Earlier this month Facebook banned the pages of far-right group Britain First and its two leaders, Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, for posting content designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups”.