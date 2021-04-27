Everyone's Talking About Tony Blair's Hair

Despite lockdown being lifted, ex-prime minister Tony Blair has been sporting the kind of haircut synonymous with the UK spending months indoors.

On Tuesday, Blair was speaking to ITV’s Paul Brand about the potential for another Scottish independence referendum if the SNP is triumphant in next week’s elections.

The man in Number 10 when devolution was voted for in 1997 said: “I’m not sure that even if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish parliament that it necessarily means that people want to go through the disruption of an independence campaign, I would frankly doubt that.”