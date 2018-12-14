Tony Blair Says Brexiteers Fear A Second Referendum Based on 'Facts'

Brexiteers are scared of fighting a second Brexit referendum campaign based on facts, Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister said a so-called People’s Vote on the final deal is now inevitable despite Brexiteers’ fears the vote to quit the EU will be reversed following nearly two years of tortured negotiations.

In a central London speech, Blair said another vote may be “improbable” but that all the other options, including Theresa May’s “hodgepodge” deal, a “pointless” a Norway-plus arrangement or “painful” no deal, will be rejected by MPs.

He said May and Jeremy Corbyn currently hold “weird” positions on Brexit but stressed that “in the end Parliament is in charge of this” and MPs currently discussing a second referendum across parties would “find a way” to make it happen.

The ex-Labour leader said the opposition to holding another referendum was ”partly because I think some of those Leavers fear fighting a new campaign where we have so much more fact to base our decision upon”.

Appearing to quote Sherlock Holmes, he went on: “When you exclude the impossible what remains, however improbable, is the answer.

“Parliament will find a way to do an iterative vote on the options.”

He went on: “I don’t think there’s a majority for any of them because some parts of parliament will vote against a pointless Brexit, another part will vote against the painful Brexit.

“If that happens you are left with a very simple choice – you have no deal or a referendum.”