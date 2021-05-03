Life

Too-Real Tweets About Being In Your 30s

These tweets sum up the highs and lows of being in your 30s.

“Dirty 30.” “Thirty, flirty and thriving.” There are many quippy ways to describe this significant decade.

But perhaps the best descriptions of this stage of life come from the funny and relentlessly honest folks on Twitter. Whether you’re obsessed about home decor or feeling the pain of hangovers more than ever before, this time is all about new experiences.

Below, we’ve rounded up 30 tweets about being in your 30s.

