It’s hard to describe what it’s like to have a sister to those who lack the experience. But the funny folks of Twitter have come pretty close.
We’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about life with sisters. Enjoy!
My sister asked if I stole her cream sweater. Uh, yeah. Who else would've stolen it? You think a burglar broke in and was like "Cute top!"— Lauren Reeves (@laurenreeves) October 8, 2014
My little sister just said "I see you're wearing your loser badge... oh wait that's your face" which is a pretty sick burn, except for the fact we have nearly identical faces— Katie (@middlebiely) April 23, 2018
shout out to four year old me, who on hearing that i was having a sister suggested the name "iguanadon"— dissertating yell at me if you see me on here (@HalstedMedieval) March 9, 2020
when my parents said "that's not a girl's name," probably hoping i would go with a non-dinosaur, i changed my suggestion to "iguanadonna"
“what’s it like having a sister?” pic.twitter.com/mNkSOSXZBU— 𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔪𝔞 (@cinnamxntxast) November 3, 2017
[Easter egg hunt]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 3, 2021
5-year-old: I found another egg!
Me: Was it in your sister's basket?
5: She didn't guard it.
If my sister doesn’t stop talking about doing yoga every day for 15 years, she’s finally going to find out who cut the hair off all her Barbies.— Just J (@junejuly12) November 1, 2019
As a girl who grew up with an annoying little sister the most unrealistic thing about Frozen is how Elsa never tried to kill Anna on purpose— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 14, 2015
Just overheard my 54 year old dad tell my 58 year old aunt “don’t tell mom”— bekah (@bekah_owsley) August 9, 2018
So apparently that’s a lifelong thing.
my little sister just caught me crying and she said “do you do this a lot at college? there are people you can talk to about that” and then kinda smiled and said “but not me, i’m tired. goodnight”😅🙂— Cales (@Caleigh_J34) April 24, 2018
Trying to breathe through my sister going to my room and taking my brand new bottle of foundation and me only finding out when I am tearing my room apart looking for it pic.twitter.com/W7grZ8q7Bx— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) February 9, 2021
my 11 year-old step sister just told my other step sister, “i would roast you, but mom said i’m not allowed to burn trash” 😮😮😮😂— Kelsey Clink (@KelseyClink) March 28, 2018
If ur having a bad day just remember that my older sister sprinkled salt in my eyes when we were little pretending it was "pixie dust"— mobbinmegan (@mobbinmegan) July 5, 2017
After I see 12 missed calls from my Mum, my sister sends me this... pic.twitter.com/imDM2A9bAY— Harrison Osterfield (@HazOsterfield) April 22, 2018
my sister did not appreciate my suggestion that her wedding favor be $5 Target gift cards— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 9, 2019
Every time my sister farts she looks at me to see if I heard. and I always hear and I laugh every time she looks at me— grace spelman: spokeswoman for being bad at math (@GraceSpelman) December 26, 2019
My mom found my sisters mini denim skirt look what this bitch tried to say it was 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/O09bhjHQnX— Fo (@Fo_Qalif) March 27, 2020
Killed a spider for my sis & she yelled at me for using her slipper instead of using my hands #youngersibling— The_Mouth. (@a_kimmm) May 19, 2017
having a sister and using their facial products in the shower is all fun and games until you find out you were never meant to touch the femfresh— R1 Finesse (@r1finesse_) April 23, 2020
To my neighbor who saw me run out of my sister's house today yelling "son of a bitch!" No need for alarm. Just another family Sunday lunch get together.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 3, 2021
I saved a ton of money by shopping sales and using my sister’s credit card.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 27, 2020
Me : *passing by*— Zain Ali (@ZainGalSun) July 6, 2019
Sister : *passing by*
Me :
Sister :
Me :
Sister : Shut up.
Me : I DIDN'T SAY ANYTHING#GrowingUpWithSiblings
Found my missing cardigan when my sister posted a FB pic of her wearing it.— Molly (@Molly_Kats) February 15, 2015
Me and my sister wanting to order Chinese at 2.26pm but having to wait till 5pm pic.twitter.com/ZpglMG5X03— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 10, 2021
My sister has glued glitter to 6 wine glasses, 3 lamp shades, and multiple candles.— Just J (@junejuly12) July 15, 2020
I’m scheduling an intervention before she finds the cat.
My sister got my 5 year old some glitter slime- that’s right, it’s got glitter AND it’s slime.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) February 22, 2020
She has kids of her own, so it must be that I wronged her in some life-changing and tragic way.
So I’ll be over here trying to figure out what I did to her.
Growing up with a sister:— Charis Barnes (@charisdelanie) September 18, 2019
“Is that my shirt?”
“Stay out of my closet”
“Take my clothes off”
Now:
“This would look cute on you!”
“Here put this on”
“You want this?”
It’s my sister’s birthday in a couple of days and I am reminiscing about all the fun we used to have. #sisters #humour #laughteristhebestmedicine pic.twitter.com/Hdci9bnshi— Dr Katrina FRSA 💙 (@KatrinaSheikh) April 12, 2021
Having a sister seriously takes you to a different level of anger up didn’t even realise you had😒🤦🏼♀️— Diamond💎♎️ (@DiamondTooflex) June 12, 2020
Having a sister/cousin that wears same size with you Issa problem 😒— MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) January 19, 2020
it’s so fun having a sister cuz i could literally clock that bitch in the face and she will still be my best friend 3 mins later— savana (@imnotsavana) December 21, 2017