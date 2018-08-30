Topshop Gets Trolled By Cyclists After Suggesting Wearing Cycling Shorts To Work

Topshop is trying to overhaul our work wardrobes with cycling shorts - and the cycling community is having absolutely none of it.
The high street retailer took to Twitter this week to recommend a “smart way to wear cycling shorts” which involved teaming a tailored blazer with a white T-shirt, skin-tight black cycling shorts and some unusual sandals.
We know what you’re thinking: firstly, that’s not winter-appropriate. And secondly, who wants their colleagues knowing every single nook and cranny on their lower half?
Cycling shorts have become a somewhat unexpected emerging trend in the run up to autumn, with people tending to wear them casually under dresses, skirts or long shirts rather than - ya know - instead of work trousers.
That said, Naomi Campbell did sport a white pair with a blazer at Paris Fashion Week. But that’s Naomi on a runway, not the rest of the population going to work in an office and having to watch as their colleagues try and keep a straight face...
After Topshop shared a photo of the “look”, members of the cycling community began to offer their two cents on the trend, the verdict being: cycling shorts belong on bikes, not in the office.
It wasn’t just cyclists who were unimpressed by the trend. Katie Griffiths tweeted the brand to say: “This is just wrong. Too far Topshop.” Her opinion was echoed widely.
Judging by this reaction, we don’t think it’ll catch on anytime soon.