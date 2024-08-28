'Highly Embarrassing': Conservatives' Bid To Stay Relevant On Social Media Falls So Very Flat

The Tories have been met with a wall of criticism over their latest tweet. via Associated Press

The Conservatives have been ripped apart online for trying to combine their latest attack on Labour with a current affairs twist.

The party’s official X account attempted to tap into yesterday’s news that Oasis were reuniting after 15 years and going on tour once again, and make it political...

Advertisement

Their post read: “Last time Oasis were together, Labour raided pensioners and left them worse off. Is history about to repeat itself? Definitely maybe.”

It’s a reference to how New Labour used their first Budget in 1997 to raid pension tax relief, and “Definitely Maybe” is the name of Oasis’s debut album in 1994.

It comes at a time when the new government has warned the October Budget will be “painful”, hinting that more tax hikes are on the horizon.

Last time Oasis were together, Labour raided pensioners and left them worse off.



Is history about to repeat itself?



Definitely maybe. — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

The post overlooks how the Tories introduced the highest tax burden for 70 years in 2022/23.

So social media users were less than impressed by the Tories’ attempt to stay relevant.

The post was quickly described as “so cringe” and “one of the worst attempts to use a current affairs hook” by X critics.

That is possibly one of the worst attempts to use a current affairs hook for politics that I have ever seen — Allie Renison (@AllieRenison) August 27, 2024

This is highly embarrassing — £200 a minute since 2005 #glazersout 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@glazersleavenow) August 27, 2024

This tweet is so funny I've just forgotten that Boris's staff were being sick on the walls of Downing Street while i couldn't go to my mate's funeral. Brilliant comms, cheers! — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

You've never even heard of Oasis don't you ever sing that again https://t.co/1jyCAW8HwG pic.twitter.com/6PUiHr8z26 — Dean (@DeanoCummings85) August 27, 2024

This isn’t a parody account ? https://t.co/uOxKCfC8DU — elise (@elisemcclennan) August 28, 2024

I legitimately don’t think I’ve ever hated a tweet as much as this one. https://t.co/ytlCYFvvpm — Ted Masthay (@TMasthay) August 27, 2024

You lost. Stop crying your heart out. — Simon Jones (@simonJones265) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Jesus you sound like a salty ex boyfriend — lola ‘mamaplugs’ mason (@mamaplugsx) August 27, 2024

Whatever.



Little by Little, the Labour government will rebuild from the Supersonic destruction left by the Tories.



Slide Away into obscurity now please and Don’t Look Back in Anger when you see the country led by a Better Man.



D’Yer Wanna be a Spaceman? (End) — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) August 27, 2024

Definitely maybe your former PM shouldn't have considered scrapping all NHS cancer treatment to pay for tax cuts https://t.co/DOYfDUpmMy — The Lead (@theleaduk) August 27, 2024

This is not the first time the Conservatives have been criticised on social media recently.

The party’s outgoing leader Rishi Sunak was slammed for disappearing for more than three weeks throughout August, despite being leader of the opposition.

Advertisement

He posted on August 4 about the far-right riots which broke out across the country, saying: “This is violent, criminal behaviour that has no place in our society.”

Although the riots continued to rumble on for almost another week, Sunak’s next post did not appear until Tuesday, August 27.

Taking aim at his successor after the new PM’s Downing Street address, he said: “Keir Starmer’s speech today was the clearest indication of what Labour has been planning to do all along – raise your taxes.”

Plenty of people replied, questioning his long absence and asking, “Are you planning on being an opposition or just making the odd tweet?”

The Conservatives are choosing between six people to replace him as Tory chief: Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Priti Patel, James Cleverly, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat.