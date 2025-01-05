Tories Condemn Robert Jenrick Over Attack On 'Alien Cultures Who Possess Medieval Attitudes'

Robert Jenrick's political views have become more right-wing in recent years. via Associated Press

Robert Jenrick has been condemned after he attacked the “importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures who possess medieval attitudes” to the UK.

A former Tory adviser said his “blood is boiling” because of the remarks, while shadow home secretary Chris Philp admitted he would not say them himself.

Jenrick, who lost the Tory leadership race to Kemi Badenoch last year and is now shadow justice secretary, was commenting on the grooming gangs scandal, which saw groups of men from mainly Pakistani backgrounds target young girls.

The row has erupted again after safeguarding minister Jess Phillips turned down a request from Oldham Council for a government-led inquiry into the issue.

Posting on X on Saturday, Jenrick said: “The rule of law was abandoned to sustain the myth that diversity is our strength, destroying the lives of thousands of vulnerable white working class girls in the process.

“This appalling affair is the final nail in the coffin for liberals who still cling to the argument that Britain is an integration success story.

“The scandal started with the onset of mass migration. Importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women, brought us here.”

To sustain order in multicultural Britain, the state considered it necessary to apply the law selectively.



For decades the most appalling crimes from predominantly British-Pakistani men were legalised and actively covered up to prevent disorder.



The rule of law was abandoned to… — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) January 4, 2025

On BBC1 this morning, Laura Kuenssberg told Philp: “To many people watching this morning, that might sound not just inflammatory, but actually like he’s trying to store up division. Would you use those words?”

He replied: “No, but clearly what he is referring to, reasonably, is the fact that there were organised gangs of men, mainly from Pakistani heritage, over many years abusing vulnerable young girls.”

On the same programme, Samuel Kasumu, who was a special adviser to Boris Johnson, said: “My blood is boiling because of what Robert Jenrick said.

“I don’t think that Elon Musk or Nigel Farage are the most dangerous individuals in our country. I think Robert Jenrick has the potential to be the most divisive person in our political history.

“I think some of his words over the last 12 months may result in some people maybe even dying because he has the potential to incite hatred in ways that I have never seen.”

Former Conservative special adviser Samuel Kasumu says that Robert Jenrick is now the most dangerous politician in the country and warns that his language about British Pakistanis and others will put lives at risk pic.twitter.com/FaO4TpQdWn — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 5, 2025