Tories Embarrassed After Attempt To Criticise Labour Over Child Protection Backfires

A Tory attempt to criticise Labour over child protection has backfired after it emerged they did exactly the same thing they have attacked the government for.

The Conservatives hit out after it emerged that safeguarding minister Jess Phillips had rejected Oldham Council’s request for a government inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the town.

Phillips said it was up to the local authority, not central government, to instigate the probe.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp, and Phillips’ Tory shadow Alicia Kearns, wrote to her and home secretary Yvette Cooper condemning the decision.

They said: “You had for many years been clear on the need to crack down on these rape gangs. Your decision has therefore shocked and distressed many survivors as well as outraged the public.

“Whilst the council can hold its own inquiry, surely if the council recognises the gravity and scale of the crimes committed and is requesting the support of government to ensure no more young girls are failed, it is right for government

to support their request.

“This is particularly the case when survivors have said they have no trust in the council. We ask you to reconsider your decision in Oldham and explain why it took over three months for you to respond to their letter given the seriousness

of their request.”

But it has now emerged that in 2022, when the Tories were still in power, the then safeguarding minister Amanda Solloway also rejected Oldham Council’s request.

She said: “In relation to your request that the government institute a public inquiry, the government continues to be clear that it is for the local authorities in individual towns and cities, which are responsible for delivering local services, to commission local inquiries.

“It is essential that local areas learn from what happened in the past, and to take appropriate action to drive improvement in local services.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called on the government to launch “a full national inquiry” into child exploitation in a number of towns and cities in northern England.

“Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots,” she said in a post on X. “2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.”

The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.



Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots.



2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice. — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 2, 2025

A Labour spokesperson said the government was working “at pace” to implement the recommendations of Professor Alexis Jay’s inquiry into child sexual exploitation, which reported in 2022.

“This government is working urgently to strengthen the law so that these crimes are properly reported and investigated,” the spokesperson said.