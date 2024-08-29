The Tories Oppose Labour's Plan To Extend The Smoking Ban - But Last Year They Wanted To Make It Completely Illegal

Rishi Sunak announced the smoking ban at last year's Conservative conference in Manchester. via Associated Press

The Tories have criticised Labour’s plan to ban smoking outside pubs just months after saying they wanted to make it completely illegal.

Rishi Sunak announced at last year’s Tory conference that anyone currently aged 15 and under would never be able to legally buy tobacco.

The former prime minister’s decision to call an early election meant he ran out of time to turn the policy into law.

Labour have said they will introduce the legislation themselves, and today it emerged that they want to go further by banning smoking in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants and outside sports stadiums and hospitals.

The Conservatives posted on X that was “more evidence that Labour hates freedom”.

“This isn’t about people’s health. It’s about control,” they added.

But embarrassingly for the Tories, a community note was added to the post pointing out the party’s previous support for an outright smoking ban.

Today’s news is more evidence that Labour hates freedom.



This isn’t about people’s health. It’s about social control. — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 29, 2024

Other users of the social media platform were also quick to highlight the Conservatives’ apparent hypocrisy.

Do all the Conservative MPs kicking off about banning smoking in beer gardens realise that they all just ran for election on a manifesto to ban smoking everywhere? — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 29, 2024

Amazing that no-one knows what Conservatives stand for https://t.co/9NnSKAY8Uy https://t.co/D0FJrF8wM1 — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) August 29, 2024

This party tried to basically ban smoking just a few months ago. It's in no position whatsoever to talk about freedom. https://t.co/KMjdfw2YUS — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 29, 2024

The absolute state of this from a party that only a few months ago wanted to pass a bill that would make smoking entirely illegal.



Treating the electorate as fools, yet again. https://t.co/XDk1wWpKoc — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) August 29, 2024

