The Tories Oppose Labour's Plan To Extend The Smoking Ban - But Last Year They Wanted To Make It Completely Illegal

The Tories have criticised Labour’s plan to ban smoking outside pubs just months after saying they wanted to make it completely illegal.
Rishi Sunak announced at last year’s Tory conference that anyone currently aged 15 and under would never be able to legally buy tobacco.
The former prime minister’s decision to call an early election meant he ran out of time to turn the policy into law.
Labour have said they will introduce the legislation themselves, and today it emerged that they want to go further by banning smoking in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants and outside sports stadiums and hospitals.
The Conservatives posted on X that was “more evidence that Labour hates freedom”.
“This isn’t about people’s health. It’s about control,” they added.
But embarrassingly for the Tories, a community note was added to the post pointing out the party’s previous support for an outright smoking ban.
Other users of the social media platform were also quick to highlight the Conservatives’ apparent hypocrisy.