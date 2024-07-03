Tories On Course For Election Disaster As Labour Head For 1997-Style Win, New Poll Says

Tony Blair with Keir Starmer in 2023. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour is on course to win even more seats than it did in 1997 as the Tories brace themselves for wipeout in tomorrow’s election, according to a major poll.

The survey of more than 30,000 people by Survation says Labour has more than a 99% chance of beating the 418 MPs the party had elected nearly 30 years ago.

According to the poll, Labour is on course to win 484 seats, with the Conservatives being left with just 64 MPs in what would be the party’s worst ever general election performance.

That would put them just three seats ahead of the Lib Dems on 61, with the SNP on 10 and Reform UK on seven.

That result would hand Labour an overall majority of 158.

NEW MRP: Labour 99% Certain To Win More Seats Than in 1997



Labour on Course to Win 484 seats.



The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are in a close race to form the official opposition.



Probabilistic seat count:

LAB 484

CON 64

LD 61

SNP 10

RFM 7

PC 3

GRN 3



34,558 interviews… — Survation. (@Survation) July 2, 2024

The findings come as the Tories try to ramp up their warnings about Labour winning a “supermajority”.

Boris Johnson made his first public appearance of the campaign last night as the Conservatives desperately try to shore up support before polls open tomorrow.