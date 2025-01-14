Tories Pushed Into Third Place As Support For Reform UK Surges Since Election

Kemi Badenoch has got off to an underwhelming start as Tory leader. via Associated Press

The Tories have been pushed into third place following a surge in support for Reform UK, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey for Sky News - the first by the pollster since last year’s general election - shows Nigel Farage’s party is now just one point behind Labour.

Advertisement

According to the poll, Labour is on 26%, with Reform on 25% and the Conservatives on 22%.

The Lib Dems are 8 points behind the Tories on 14%, with the Greens on 8% and the SNP on 3%.

Our first voting intention since the general election shows a close contest between Labour and Reform UK (12-13 Jan 2025)



Labour: 26%

Reform UK: 25%

Conservatives: 22%

Lib Dems: 14%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%https://t.co/vySsbvRb9C pic.twitter.com/4iNzh1pkAe — YouGov (@YouGov) January 13, 2025

YouGov said the results “make for particularly grim reading” for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, with the Conservatives leeching support to Reform UK.

“While Badenoch may have hoped that her positioning would bring Reform UK defectors back into the fold, our results show that just 4% of those who voted for Reform UK at the 2024 general election now plan to vote for the Conservatives – while at the same time the Tories have lost 15% of their 2024 voters to Farage’s party,” they said.

Advertisement

Worryingly for Keir Starmer, the poll also found that just 54% of those who voted Labour at the election last July would do so tomorrow.

By contrast, 87% of Reform UK voters would stick with the party next time round.