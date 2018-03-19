The Tories are on course for a record low number of councillors in London in this year’s local elections as the “Corbyn surge” continues, one of the party’s veteran pollsters has warned.

Robert Hayward said that the Conservatives were in such trouble in the capital that Labour could get its highest ever vote share since its previous high in 1974.

The Tory peer, who famously forecast the ‘Shy Tory’ effect that led to John Major’s victory in 1992, suggested Theresa May was facing a meltdown in London with the loss of more than 100 seats.

The party could drop from its current 615 seats to below its previous all-time low of 519 councillors in 1994, when John Major was getting hammered by Labour. Labour’s previous highest total was in 1971.

Lord Hayward said that his party’s standing was so low in the city that it could also be reduced to a ‘rump’ in a string of councils.

There are currently five boroughs in the capital where there is not a single Tory councillor and the number of ‘wipeouts’ could increase to eight.

However, both Hayward and LSE London expert Tony Travers cautioned that outside London the Conservatives’ support was holding up and with national polls neck-and-neck there was unlikely to be pressure on Theresa May to step aside after the May 3 elections.

Almost 1,850 seats in 32 boroughs across London are up for grabs. In 2014, the last time the same seats were fought, Labour won 1,060 and control of 20 councils while the Tories took 615 seats and nine councils.

Labour are polling a huge 12 per cent higher in London today than 2014, according to one chart unveiled on Monday.